Flathead County Justice Court Relocates

After a seven-month remodel, the Flathead County Justice Court has relocated to the former Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) building to a new location west of the Justice Center at 935 First Avenue West.

The new justice court is part of a multi-phase project to expand county services and to make room in the justice center for a fifth district court judge. The new district courtroom will be on the second floor on the former justice court floor.

“This is part of a multi-phase project in the county,” said Steven White, spokesperson for Flathead County.

Judge Paul Sullivan, who was elected as a Justice of the Peace in 2018, now resides in courtroom one on the first floor and Judge Eric Hummel is on the second floor in courtroom two, which both have more space and multiple upgrades from its previous location.

Judge Hummel has served as a Justice of the Peace for six years. He was previously a Flathead Deputy County Attorney from 1998 to 2001.

“The judges are super excited to have this space,” White said. “They were in the Justice Court since 1985, so it’s a much-needed transition. There’s a lot more space and spaces and it serves as a multi-phased need in the county.”

The new building still has the old sign on the outside of the building, which says Flathead County Courthouse West, but a new Justice Court sign will eventually replace it and will help alleviate confusion.

The DMV in April moved to the Flathead County North Complex at 290 A North Main Street in Kalispell. The facility also houses family court and the Flathead County Superintendent of Schools.

