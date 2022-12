8:18 a.m. A woman was walking around with a peanut.

4:57 p.m. A U-Haul truck showed up at a house in the middle of the night and unloaded some people.

5:59 p.m. Someone stole a dog from a passerby.

6:32 p.m. Some kids were driving recklessly around the Chamber of Commerce.

9:36 p.m. An officer was concerned about a man sitting in his parked car, but the man was just watching TikTok and eating Cheetos.