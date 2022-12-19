fbpx
Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, November 7, 2022

Don’t Do That

By

10 a.m. A man called 911 saying he wanted to blow up someone’s house because he saw them “doing a dog.”

4:26 p.m. Some kids in a pickup were spinning brodies. 

7:36 p.m. A bear was hanging out in a tree. 

