Don’t Do That

10 a.m. A man called 911 saying he wanted to blow up someone’s house because he saw them “doing a dog.”
4:26 p.m. Some kids in a pickup were spinning brodies.
7:36 p.m. A bear was hanging out in a tree.
Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports
NORTHWEST A CNF OVR
Polson 4-0 7-0
Columbia Falls 4-1 6-1
Whitefish 2-1 6-2
Libby 1-3 2-5
Browning 0-3 0-7
Ronan 1-4 1-6
WESTERN AA CNF OVR
Capital 6-0 8-0
Helena 6-0 7-1
Sentinel 4-2 6-2
Glacier 3-3 5-3
Butte 3-3 4-4
Big Sky 1-5 2-6
Hellgate 1-5 2-6
Flathead 0-6 1-7
WESTERN AA CNF OVR
Hellgate 12-0-2 12-1-2
Helena 9-4-1 10-5-1
Sentinel 8-3-3 11-4-3
Big Sky 7-4-3 8-5-3
Capital 7-5-2 7-6-2
Flathead 3-9-1 3-10-1
Glacier 3-11-0 3-11-0
Butte 0-13-0 0-13-0
NORTHWEST A CNF OVR
Whitefish 6-1-1 12-2-1
Bigfork 6-2-0 8-4-1
Columbia Falls 5-3-0 10-5-0
Polson 2-6-0 2-10-0
Libby 0-7-1 1-10-1
WESTERN AA CNF OVR
Hellgate 13-1-0 16-1-0
Capital 10-1-3 10-2-3
Glacier 8-2-4 9-3-4
Sentinel 7-3-4 8-4-4
Butte 4-7-2 4-8-2
Flathead 3-8-2 3-9-2
Big Sky 0-11-2 0-11-2
Helena 0-12-1 0-12-1
NORTHWEST A CNF OVR
Columbia Falls 8-0-0 15-0-0
Whitefish 6-2-0 12-3-0
Polson 3-5-0 3-10-0
Bigfork 2-6-0 4-8-0
Libby 1-7-0 3-9-0
Whitefish 17
Havre 7
St. Ignatius 48
Circle 34
Bigfork 21
Manhattan 16
Columbia Falls 48
Mile City 0
Glacier 31
Billings Senior 0
Bigfork 39
Eureka 0
Whitefish 28
Polson 34
Whitefish 1
Billings Central 2
Whitefish 5
Hamilton 3
Columbia Falls 3
Billings Central 4
Columbia Falls 6
Corvallis 3
Whitefish 3
Laurel 3
Columbia Falls 5
Livingston 2
Whitefish 0
Livingston 1
Columbia Falls 2
Loyola 0
Glacier 2
Billings West 3
Columbia Falls 2
Billings Central 0
Whitefish 2
Hamilton 1
Following lengthy court process, Judge Amy Eddy ruled against reviewing road abandonment, subdivision access to former Baker 80 property
New research finds hybrid species are more prone to reproductive dispersal than their native counterparts, reducing biodiversity in one of the last best strongholds for westslope cutthroat
Crews recovered the body of 87-year-old Charles Kind in the south canyon area beyond the Whitefish Mountain Resort boundary on Dec. 14
Charles Kind, 87, did not return from snowmobiling outside of the Whitefish Mountain Resort boundary yesterday
The board passed along a positive recommendation to the city council for a 103-lot subdivision north of Columbia Falls