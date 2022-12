8:45 a.m. A man “lost his mind” when he was instructed to fill out some paperwork.

8:56 a.m. A man was “doing the tweaker dance” while unpacking his suitcase.

1:10 p.m. A woman got stuck in an automatic car wash for more than a half-hour.

10:04 p.m. A man was locked out of his house, but didn’t want help figuring out how to get back in.