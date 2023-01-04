Market Trends: Flathead County Condominium and Townhouse Sales

Single-family residence market activity in the Flathead far exceeds that of attached homes (condos and townhouses), but we’ve not focused upon the latter in some time. This week’s column showcases the past four years of sales activity (January through November, each year), for Flathead County attached homes (see chart).

I filtered my analysis to include only those with 2+ bedrooms, 1+ baths, 700-4,500 square feet, having sold for prices between $200,000 and $699,999. The gold bars are the most recent 11 months of sales quantities, and you can easily see that both types of attached homes dropped massively for $200,000 through $299,999 homes. The gold line is the median sold price per square foot, and it broadly inched upwards. The median percentage of sold price to original list price was broadly at the ask, for the past 11 months.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.