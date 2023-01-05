Boy Scout Husky

12:07 a.m. Someone reported what sounded “like a body thrown against the door.”
9:31 a.m. A child playing with his parent’s phone accidentally dialed 911.
1:16 p.m. A man flopping around on the ground was just fine.
2:12 p.m. Officers were warned that the intoxicated female they were seeking kept handcuff keys on her at all times in the form of a necklace.
7:27 p.m. A teenager refused to listen to his mother.
7:48 p.m. Someone was using a swimming pool without their swimsuit.
8:30 p.m. It was determined that the dog left inside a car for several hours was OK because it had water, food, blankets and was a husky.