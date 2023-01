8:11 a.m. Someone broke into a car and stole some Door Dash hot bags.

10:39 a.m. A cyclist kept flashing people and saying he was from the future.

11:47 a.m. A man kept screaming “namaste” at passersby.

3:32 p.m. Someone slashed an inflatable snowman with a knife.

3:39 p.m. A stalker left an early Christmas card on his victim’s porch.

4:01 p.m. Three men seen fighting in a park were just arguing over pizza.