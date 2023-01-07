BRAAIINNSS

9:24 a.m. A man lying on the sidewalk outside a grocery store was doing just fine.

10:07 a.m. A woman wanted to know how to block the emails of an ex-friend.

11:45 a.m. A landlord suspected that the people who got out of a U-Haul truck were illegal aliens.

3:42 p.m. Three dogs were sprinting up and down a walking path, and only two were captured.

4:16 p.m. Two siblings got in a fight while filming videos for social media.

9:11 p.m. Some people called to ask law enforcement what they could do to help prevent prostitution in local hotels.

9:18 p.m. A man making “zombie-like movements” was freaking people out.