fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Saturday, January 14, 2023

BRAAIINNSS

By

9:24 a.m. A man lying on the sidewalk outside a grocery store was doing just fine. 

10:07 a.m. A woman wanted to know how to block the emails of an ex-friend. 

11:45 a.m. A landlord suspected that the people who got out of a U-Haul truck were illegal aliens. 

3:42 p.m. Three dogs were sprinting up and down a walking path, and only two were captured. 

4:16 p.m. Two siblings got in a fight while filming videos for social media. 

9:11 p.m. Some people called to ask law enforcement what they could do to help prevent prostitution in local hotels. 

9:18 p.m. A man making “zombie-like movements” was freaking people out. 

10:23 p.m. Some youths stole some tall boys. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.