fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, December 15, 2022

Kick, Slash, Stab

By

10:20 a.m. The owner of a mobile coffee shop reported her ex kept threatening to burn it down.   

12:30 p.m. Two teenagers crashed their car into a fence and an electric box, cutting power for the neighborhood.   

1:29 p.m. Officers told a concerned caller that there were no local cat ordinances, so they could do nothing about a few strays. 

4:39 p.m. Someone lost their driver’s license while out sledding. 

7:36 p.m. A man flagged down a passing officer and, while shadow kick boxing, asked if he could get his sword back, then asked if it was illegal to have a knife in his pants. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.