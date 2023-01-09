Kick, Slash, Stab

10:20 a.m. The owner of a mobile coffee shop reported her ex kept threatening to burn it down.
12:30 p.m. Two teenagers crashed their car into a fence and an electric box, cutting power for the neighborhood.
1:29 p.m. Officers told a concerned caller that there were no local cat ordinances, so they could do nothing about a few strays.
4:39 p.m. Someone lost their driver’s license while out sledding.
7:36 p.m. A man flagged down a passing officer and, while shadow kick boxing, asked if he could get his sword back, then asked if it was illegal to have a knife in his pants.