Kick, Slash, Stab

10:20 a.m. The owner of a mobile coffee shop reported her ex kept threatening to burn it down.

12:30 p.m. Two teenagers crashed their car into a fence and an electric box, cutting power for the neighborhood.

1:29 p.m. Officers told a concerned caller that there were no local cat ordinances, so they could do nothing about a few strays.

4:39 p.m. Someone lost their driver’s license while out sledding.