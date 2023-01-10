Steak and a Good Time

10:24 a.m. A woman took off all her clothes and was trying to shoot up into her foot.

10:34 a.m. A truck driver approaching a red light accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and almost rammed into another vehicle.

11:04 a.m. A man saw someone riding his stolen bike and got it back without an issue. It does, however, have different wheels and several missing parts.

11:39 a.m. Someone called dispatch to express their concern over a Chinese TikToker they follow who kept signing “HELP” in American sign language.

3:11 p.m. A man approached a woman on the walking path, offered a piece of bloody meat, and then asked if she was looking for a good time.

3:50 p.m. Someone stole a load of laundry out of a dryer.

8:59 p.m. An Apple Watch automatically called dispatch to inform them of the “hard fall” taken by the wearer, but on a call back, a woman responded she had just slipped on the ice and was OK.

9:22 p.m. A man holding a hatchet and a $5 bill showed up to a fast food restaurant after it was closed.