fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Saturday, December 17, 2022

Steak and a Good Time

By

10:24 a.m. A woman took off all her clothes and was trying to shoot up into her foot.  

10:34 a.m. A truck driver approaching a red light accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and almost rammed into another vehicle. 

11:04 a.m. A man saw someone riding his stolen bike and got it back without an issue. It does, however, have different wheels and several missing parts. 

11:39 a.m. Someone called dispatch to express their concern over a Chinese TikToker they follow who kept signing “HELP” in American sign language.  

3:11 p.m. A man approached a woman on the walking path, offered a piece of bloody meat, and then asked if she was looking for a good time.  

3:50 p.m. Someone stole a load of laundry out of a dryer. 

8:59 p.m. An Apple Watch automatically called dispatch to inform them of the “hard fall” taken by the wearer, but on a call back, a woman responded she had just slipped on the ice and was OK.

9:22 p.m. A man holding a hatchet and a $5 bill showed up to a fast food restaurant after it was closed. 

10:18 p.m. Some teens in a drive-thru threw eggs at the employees. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.