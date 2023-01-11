fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Sunday, December 18, 2022

Great Balls of Fire

By

12:53 a.m. A caller was concerned after being passed on the highway by a speeding Subaru with “continuous flames” coming from the car’s underside.

6:51 a.m. A shirtless man was running and doing jumping jacks. 

7:08 a.m. The shirtless man was now shadowboxing. 

8:44 a.m.  A man stole some Oreos and an ice cream sandwich.  

10:15 a.m. A man who refused to leave a dining establishment was throwing sauce packets at the staff. 

11:25 a.m. A 1-year-old accidentally called 911. 

3:06 p.m. Some kids in a bunch of trucks were spinning brodies. 

3:41 p.m. Someone entered a restaurant that had an OPEN sign to find it empty of employees, but there was chicken in a warmer. 

