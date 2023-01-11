Great Balls of Fire

12:53 a.m. A caller was concerned after being passed on the highway by a speeding Subaru with “continuous flames” coming from the car’s underside.

6:51 a.m. A shirtless man was running and doing jumping jacks.

7:08 a.m. The shirtless man was now shadowboxing.

8:44 a.m. A man stole some Oreos and an ice cream sandwich.

10:15 a.m. A man who refused to leave a dining establishment was throwing sauce packets at the staff.

11:25 a.m. A 1-year-old accidentally called 911.

3:06 p.m. Some kids in a bunch of trucks were spinning brodies.