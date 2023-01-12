fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, December 19, 2022

Ice Ice Baby

By

5:19 a.m. A man with a sword was acting strangely. 

5:55 a.m. Someone had a full bed made up to sleep inside the local post office.    

12:48 p.m. A young driver was unable to stop on the ice and slid off the road, lightly “tapping” a transformer box. 

1:44 p.m. A driver was unable to stop on the ice at a stoplight and slid into the car in front of them. 

2:30 p.m. A driver couldn’t get traction on the ice at a stoplight and slid into a stopped car. 

5:11 p.m. Two cars slid into each other. 

5:51 p.m. A car slid into a truck at an intersection. 

