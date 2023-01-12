Ice Ice Baby

5:19 a.m. A man with a sword was acting strangely.

5:55 a.m. Someone had a full bed made up to sleep inside the local post office.

12:48 p.m. A young driver was unable to stop on the ice and slid off the road, lightly “tapping” a transformer box.

1:44 p.m. A driver was unable to stop on the ice at a stoplight and slid into the car in front of them.

2:30 p.m. A driver couldn’t get traction on the ice at a stoplight and slid into a stopped car.

5:11 p.m. Two cars slid into each other.