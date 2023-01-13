Smells Like Meth

8:31 a.m. Someone reported their car, which had the keys inside along with a bag containing $2,000, was stolen.

12:50 p.m. A man wanted law enforcement to deal with his passive aggressive neighbor.

4:27 p.m. A landlord was concerned that the burnt urine smell around the building was indicative of tenants cooking meth.

5:52 p.m. A vehicle slid off the road and into someone’s fence.

5:59 p.m. A Prius slid through a red light in an intersection.