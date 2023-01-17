Watch for Plows

8:27 a.m. A 3-year-old playing with his parents’ phone accidentally called 911, swore, then disconnected.

9:57 a.m. A wild elk appeared to be injured.

11:57 a.m. A snowplow sheared off the mirror and door handle of a pickup.

1:55 p.m. Someone wearing a “Christmas-y” jacket and scarf kept waving at vehicles, which seemed odd.

2:33 p.m. A landlord confiscated a tenant’s support dog and was holding it hostage.

4:56 p.m. A caller thought that the foot-and-a-half of snow on the hood of a Forest Service truck was going to kill someone if it slid off at highway speeds.

5:15 p.m. A man appeared to sniff a line of something off the front window ledge of a local business.

7:52 p.m. An unfriendly black dog was munching on some roadkill.

9:55 p.m. A chocolate lab finally achieved its freedom and appeared very happy.