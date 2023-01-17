fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff's and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, December 26, 2022

Watch for Plows

8:27 a.m. A 3-year-old playing with his parents’ phone accidentally called 911, swore, then disconnected. 

9:57 a.m. A wild elk appeared to be injured.  

11:57 a.m. A snowplow sheared off the mirror and door handle of a pickup. 

1:55 p.m. Someone wearing a “Christmas-y” jacket and scarf kept waving at vehicles, which seemed odd. 

2:33 p.m. A landlord confiscated a tenant’s support dog and was holding it hostage. 

4:56 p.m. A caller thought that the foot-and-a-half of snow on the hood of a Forest Service truck was going to kill someone if it slid off at highway speeds. 

5:15 p.m. A man appeared to sniff a line of something off the front window ledge of a local business. 

7:52 p.m. An unfriendly black dog was munching on some roadkill. 

9:55 p.m. A chocolate lab finally achieved its freedom and appeared very happy. 

10:02 p.m. No one was able to drive over an icy hill in Haskill Basin. 

