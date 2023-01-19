Back the Blue

1:31 a.m. A man was walking down a row of houses ringing their doorbells.

8:10 a.m. A silver car made a few laps around a neighborhood block before intentionally driving into a street sign, making another lap and hitting it again.

9:48 a.m. At least seven dogs were loose and chasing wildlife.

11:38 a.m. Someone was concerned that their friend with diabetes may be in a coma because they weren’t picking up the phone on their birthday. Officers reached the friend in question, who was out grocery shopping.

11:46 a.m. A caller wanted to know what to do about a neighbor who every night stepped outside their house, screamed and went back inside.

1:40 p.m. Someone broke into a laundromat.

1:59 p.m. A woman reported that her common-law husband had pawned all her family heirlooms.

4 p.m. Someone stole a lawnmower out of a trailer that was left on the side of the road during a snowstorm.

4:19 p.m. As a prank, someone stole their friend’s skis out of their truck, but gave them back later that day.

6:37 p.m. Some teens were “harassing” employees of a store by filming TikToks of them, which then went viral and got 5 million views.

8:50 p.m. In response to his vehicle being stickered to move so snowplows could get by, a man called 911 and accused them of singling him out, even though he “pays my taxes and donate to KPD.” He later understood the reasoning, and assured officers he still backs the blue.