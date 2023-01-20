Wiggle Wiggle Wiggle

10:50 a.m. A former law enforcement officer had questions about Kalispell’s dog ordinances, as his neighbor had two dogs that wouldn’t stop barking. He also informed officers that this neighbor had “whipped it out” in front of his wife.

12:28 p.m. A woman got a ride to a gas station so she could heat up her burrito in the microwave.

12:40 p.m. A dog kept trying to bite passing cars.

2:17 p.m. A guy was just “wiggling around.”

3:42 p.m. While putting a new sight on his gun, a man accidentally shot off his finger. His wife refused to drive him to the hospital, as she had the flu and was staying in bed.