7:15 a.m. Someone was waiting for a smoke shop to open.

8:52 a.m. A man was napping inside the dog wash.

9:22 a.m. A car rolled over “360 degrees” and landed back on its wheels, leaving the driver OK.

10 a.m . Some males were standing on a street corner yelling at passing vehicles.

12:29 p.m. A large white curly-haired dog was running laps around a parking lot.

1:01 p.m. A man in jeans tripped while walking down the sidewalk.

1:30 p.m. A caller was frustrated with their teenage son because he “thinks he can do whatever he wants.”

1:54 p.m. A man wearing a “positive vibes” sweatshirt was kicking someone’s car.

2:42 p.m. A toddler locked himself in a truck cab for 20 minutes.

2:53 p.m. A woman whose lap was covered with tinfoil was sleeping in a parking lot.

8:45 p.m. Youths were driving a car in laps around four parked cars.

8:50 p.m. Some teenagers were acting like fools at a Subway.