Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, December 30, 2022

Bad Vibes

7:15 a.m. Someone was waiting for a smoke shop to open.  

8:52 a.m. A man was napping inside the dog wash.  

9:22 a.m. A car rolled over “360 degrees” and landed back on its wheels, leaving the driver OK.  

10 a.m. Some males were standing on a street corner yelling at passing vehicles. 

12:29 p.m. A large white curly-haired dog was running laps around a parking lot.  

1:01 p.m. A man in jeans tripped while walking down the sidewalk. 

1:30 p.m. A caller was frustrated with their teenage son because he “thinks he can do whatever he wants.” 

1:54 p.m. A man wearing a “positive vibes” sweatshirt was kicking someone’s car. 

2:42 p.m. A toddler locked himself in a truck cab for 20 minutes.

2:53 p.m. A woman whose lap was covered with tinfoil was sleeping in a parking lot.  

8:45 p.m. Youths were driving a car in laps around four parked cars. 

8:50 p.m. Some teenagers were acting like fools at a Subway. 

8:56 p.m. While paying for something at a gas station, a woman accidentally pulled out a knife along with her cash, told the cashier she loved him and then left. 

