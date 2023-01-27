7:14 a.m. Dispatch was hung up on for the 17th time this morning.

12:07 p.m. A woman was worried that the very angry cat wandering around would attack her dogs.

2:18 p.m. A man was using a log as a pillow.

4:32 p.m. After his debit card came back as fraudulent, a man stormed out of the store and threw his boots at it.

6:36 p.m. A driver was headed down the bypass on the wrong side of the highway.

8:24 p.m. A man stole his fiancé’s necklace that contained the ashes of her father.

10:47 p.m. Pepper, described as a “good boy,” hadn’t been seen for a while.