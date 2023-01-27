fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, January 2, 2023

Mad Cat

7:14 a.m. Dispatch was hung up on for the 17th time this morning. 

12:07 p.m. A woman was worried that the very angry cat wandering around would attack her dogs. 

2:18 p.m. A man was using a log as a pillow. 

4:32 p.m. After his debit card came back as fraudulent, a man stormed out of the store and threw his boots at it.  

6:36 p.m. A driver was headed down the bypass on the wrong side of the highway.   

8:24 p.m. A man stole his fiancé’s necklace that contained the ashes of her father.  

10:47 p.m. Pepper, described as a “good boy,” hadn’t been seen for a while. 

11:44 p.m. A man decided to start driving his car before the front windshield was completely defrosted and drove into a light pole at 5 mph.

