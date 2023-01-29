fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Sunday, January 8, 2023

Iceless in the Snow

By

8:15 a.m. A high schooler late for school blocked a resident’s driveway, but then refused to move the car. 

8:35 a.m. A woman reported she thinks she went on a date with a “terrorist” a year ago.

1:37 p.m. A man with a hurt knee sat down in a snowbank and waited for someone to bring him some ice. 

6:02 p.m.  A caller was upset about cars speeding through the neighborhood. 

7:37 p.m. Someone on the sex offender list told dispatch someone at a bar had hit him after finding out he was on the list. 

8:38 p.m. A man standing in the middle of the road kept flipping off passing cars. 

11:11 p.m. Someone was pulling down the Christmas lights and garlands from the street lights downtown. 

11:45 p.m. A “gang” of kids was spinning brodies, but respectfully stopped when requested. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.