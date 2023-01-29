Iceless in the Snow

8:15 a.m. A high schooler late for school blocked a resident’s driveway, but then refused to move the car.

8:35 a.m. A woman reported she thinks she went on a date with a “terrorist” a year ago.

1:37 p.m. A man with a hurt knee sat down in a snowbank and waited for someone to bring him some ice.

6:02 p.m. A caller was upset about cars speeding through the neighborhood.

7:37 p.m. Someone on the sex offender list told dispatch someone at a bar had hit him after finding out he was on the list.

8:38 p.m. A man standing in the middle of the road kept flipping off passing cars.

11:11 p.m. Someone was pulling down the Christmas lights and garlands from the street lights downtown.