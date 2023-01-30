Spending More Money and Resources Won’t Solve Homelessness

As a resident of the Seattle area, I lived there for 61 years until my family and I relocated here to the Flathead Valley in late 2021.I want to share some perspective on the homeless issue.

Seattle has a current population of 762,500, with an estimated metro population of 4,102,400 as of 2022. This makes it the 15th largest metropolitan statistical area in the United States. It includes the largest county, King County.

A Seattle Times article noted that, according to data from a count compiled by King County that tracks every homeless person who uses services like shelter, medical and behavioral health throughout an entire year, which the county’s Department of Community and Human Services says captures a more holistic count of homelessness in the county, 40,800 people experienced homelessness in that county in 2020.

From my own observations and time living there, I’d say that figure is accurate! Note that the city plans to spend more than $100 million each year through 2024 to address homelessness! And it’s not working!

Throwing more money and resources at this problem will not solve it. I guarantee you that.

Seattle has struggled with homelessness issues for years, which only worsened during the pandemic. Seattle and King County ranked as the third in the nation with the most homeless people in 2020. Seattle business owners are fed up with problems stemming from homeless crisis with more businesses fleeing because of crime and violence.

In my lifetime Seattle has grown much worse, not better, in its homelessness and crime because of failed policies.

Thank you.

Brad Krantz

Somers