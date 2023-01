8:25 a.m. Someone rummaged through a car and stole some Yaktrax and a notebook.

10:23 a.m. A loose dog attacked a neighbor’s rabbit.

3:28 p.m. An unoccupied house was broken into and the owner suspected his “drug addicted daughter.”

3:52 p.m. Two people were passed out in a car with a toddler in the back seat, but they woke up and drove off when someone knocked on the car window.