3:09 a.m. Someone reported they hit two deer in a row with their car.

8:40 a.m. After finding a dog running loose, a man decided to take it with him to work so it wouldn’t be left alone.

10:56 a.m. A man was walking down an alleyway tagging light poles, buildings and fences as he went.

11:06 a.m. Someone thought the questions a security officer was asking her were bizarre and atypical.

12:52 p.m. A caller was concerned that she received a receipt for $60, but later called back after she remembered it was for something she had purchased.

2:17 p.m. A man marching “like a little soldier with ski poles” caused a scene when he began marching down the center of the road.

3:43 p.m. A man threatened a store manager with his finger guns.