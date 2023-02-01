fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

3:09 a.m. Someone reported they hit two deer in a row with their car. 

8:40 a.m. After finding a dog running loose, a man decided to take it with him to work so it wouldn’t be left alone.  

10:56 a.m. A man was walking down an alleyway tagging light poles, buildings and fences as he went.  

11:06 a.m.  Someone thought the questions a security officer was asking her were bizarre and atypical. 

12:52 p.m. A caller was concerned that she received a receipt for $60, but later called back after she remembered it was for something she had purchased.

2:17 p.m. A man marching “like a little soldier with ski poles” caused a scene when he began marching down the center of the road.

3:43 p.m. A man threatened a store manager with his finger guns. 

4:29 p.m. A woman kept throwing stuffed animals at passing cars. 

