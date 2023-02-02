fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, January 12, 2023

Snap, Crackle, Pop



6:44 a.m. A dog attacked another neighborhood rabbit.

9:07 a.m. Someone threw firecrackers from a moving vehicle. 

3:39 p.m. A woman waiting in line at the pharmacy began undressing, but stopped when an employee reminded her she must follow store rules, which include being clothed.

7:15 p.m. Someone kept kicking a trash can. 

10:35 p.m. Two cousins got in a fistfight because one of them wanted to drive home while intoxicated. 

11:03 p.m. A man in a casino was talking very quickly and appeared to be “twacked out.”

