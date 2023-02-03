Not Totes McGoats

9:40 a.m. Someone pulling into a gas station hit the pump with their trailer.

10:07 a.m. A caller didn’t know what to do with the goat that showed up on her porch.

10:43 a.m. Two service dogs got into a fight.

11:22 a.m. A shoplifter made off with a package of donuts.

12:27 p.m. Some neighborhood dogs were harassing some chickens.

3:46 p.m. A belligerent dog tried to nip at a passing toddler.

10:59 p.m. A teenage driver was speeding through parking lots.