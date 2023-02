9:57 a.m. A large group of pedestrians was told to walk on the sidewalk, not the street.

10:33 a.m. Someone thought that their neighbor owning five dogs was excessive and should be against the law.

1:20 p.m . Some teenagers returned a bong they had stolen.

1:20 p.m. A large dog scared a young puppy.

4:14 p.m. Someone had questions about the legality of teaching kids about consent.

6:27 p.m. Two men and their dogs were gearing up for a fight.