When You Hope for a Tow

9:52 a.m. Four tires were stolen off a parked car.
12:08 p.m. A man readily acknowledged he’d been speeding after he was pulled over.
1:09 p.m. Two renters were nervous to let their dogs outside to use the bathroom because another dog was lying in their yard.
1:31 p.m. While trying to avoid an accident in the road, a car was rear-ended by a food truck.
6:18 p.m. Six cars were spinning brodies in a parking lot.
6:56 p.m. A man left his keys in his truck so that a tow company could move it, but a passerby stole the truck instead.