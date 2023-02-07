fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, January 16, 2023

When You Hope for a Tow

9:52 a.m. Four tires were stolen off a parked car.    

12:08 p.m. A man readily acknowledged he’d been speeding after he was pulled over.

1:09 p.m. Two renters were nervous to let their dogs outside to use the bathroom because another dog was lying in their yard.

1:31 p.m. While trying to avoid an accident in the road, a car was rear-ended by a food truck. 

6:18 p.m. Six cars were spinning brodies in a parking lot. 

6:56 p.m. A man left his keys in his truck so that a tow company could move it, but a passerby stole the truck instead.

