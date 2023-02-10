Good Kitty

1:43 a.m. Someone reported a “tapping” sound on their roof that was loud enough to wake their dog.
9:13 p.m. A mountain lion kept coming up to someone’s back porch and staring in the window.
Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports
A six-part series on notorious Flathead Valley militia leader David Burgert, who vanished into the wilderness after a shootout with sheriff's deputies in 2011
Host Micah Drew brings on three Flathead Beacon colleagues to discuss the bill they've been tracking during the first 25 days of the 68th Montana Legislature
WESTERN 7 B CNF OVR
Bigfork 10-0 14-3
St. Ignatius 7-4 8-8
Thompson Falls 5-3 8-6
Eureka 5-4 7-9
Plains 2-7 3-12
Troy 0-8 1-10
NORTHWEST A CNF OVR
Browning 8-1 11-5
Columbia Falls 7-1 12-2
Polson 4-6 6-11
Whitefish 3-5 4-10
Ronan 2-6 6-9
Libby 1-8 6-10
WESTERN AA CNF OVR
Hellgate 8-2 11-3
Helena 6-3 9-4
Butte 6-4 7-7
Big Sky 6-4 7-7
Glacier 5-4 8-5
Capital 5-4 8-5
Flathead 1-8 1-12
Sentinel 1-8 2-12
WESTERN 7 B CNF OVR
Bigfork 10-0 17-0
Thompson Falls 7-1 11-2
St. Ignatius 5-4 11-4
Eureka 3-6 4-12
Plains 1-7 2-13
Troy 0-7 0-12
NORTHWEST A CNF OVR
Browning 11-0 16-0
Polson 7-3 10-7
Columbia Falls 7-4 9-5
Ronan 4-4 4-11
Whitefish 1-7 4-10
Libby 0-9 2-14
WESTERN AA CNF OVR
Hellgate 8-2 10-4
Flathead 7-2 10-3
Helena 6-3 9-4
Capital 6-3 9-4
Sentinel 5-5 8-6
Big Sky 4-6 6-7
Glacier 1-8 2-11
Butte 1-9 3-11
Bigfork 58
Polson 43
Flathead 58
Butte 67
Glacier 76
Sentinel 42
Whitefish 71
Cut Bank 73
Bigfork 69
Polson 22
Flathead 60
Butte 48
Glacier 31
Sentinel 41
Whitefish 22
Cut Bank 60
Flathead 58
Sentinel 52
Glacier 35
Butte 49
In an adjusted version of the park’s reservation system, entry tickets are being released in blocks 120 days in advance, and on a rolling basis 24 hours in advance
Regarded as the most prestigious honor in the restaurant world, the James Beard Foundation has recognized two chefs working at the top of their game on opposite ends of the Flathead Valley
First Interstate Bank is renovating and updating its hub location on the corner of Main Street and Center Street, following a development upgrade trend in the city center
Both cities will create action plans to address safety and traffic concerns on city streets
Sheena Pate will serve as the nonprofit organization’s first director to bridge the gap between agencies and the public with outreach and education