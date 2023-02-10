fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, January 19, 2023

Good Kitty

By

1:43 a.m. Someone reported a “tapping” sound on their roof that was loud enough to wake their dog. 

9:13 p.m. A mountain lion kept coming up to someone’s back porch and staring in the window. 

