Whitefish Skier Competes for Corbet’s Crown

Parkin Costain, the 23-year-old freeride skier who got his start on the slopes of Whitefish Mountain Resort, competed in the 6th annual Kings and Queens of Corbet’s held this week at Jackson Hole’s Corbet’s Couloir.

The annual event is an invitation-only competition, with the athletes serving as judges. The narrow couloir is described by Jackson Hole Mountain Resort as “a crucible where skiers go to prove their mettle (or more often, to retreat in fear).”

Costain first competed in Corbet’s in 2019, before returning in 2020 to take the crown by stomping an epic double back flip. He was third in the 2022 competition.

This year, Costain missed his landing mark and pulled out his second run after tweaking his knee. The People’s Choice award is still open for voting — watch Costain’s jump and vote here.

Costain first rose to prominence when he won the 2015 Teton Gravity Research Grom contest for young skiers. He was feature in TGR’s most recent film Magic Hour.