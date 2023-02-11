Support Organizations Providing Vital Services to the Valley’s Homeless

It’s hard to unpack everything that’s wrong with our county commissioners attack on the unhoused. So, we’ll stick to a few objective observations:

“Should we welcome this abuse of taxpayer dollars?” The Flathead County budget is approximately $120 million. The expenses attributed by the commissioners to addressing the “homeless issue” is less than $30,000, roughly .025% of the county budget. The dollars that support efforts to keep our most vulnerable neighbors safe come from caring citizens (who are also taxpayers) not tax dollars.

“Many of the homeless encountered in our parks, streets and alleys consist of a progressive networked community who have made the decision to reject help and live unmoored.” Here are some numbers to consider: Flathead County population in 1990: 59,281 and 2021: 108,454. Living wage for a single adult with no kids in Flathead County: $33,835. Average annual wage for a food prep and serving worker: $24,936. Typical rent for a 1-bed, 1-bath apartment (500 square feet): $1,000 to $1,500.

Our population has doubled since 1990, putting a severe strain on affordable housing. And it’s reasonable to assume that our homeless population will roughly grow at the same rate as the general population. The difference between a living wage and the wages our neighbors at the bottom of the pay scale earn is stark. The math just doesn’t work for them.

“Progressive” is an interesting choice of adjectives. It feels like there’s an effort to make this insidious network a liberal plot. So, what seems a more likely cause of the spike in homelessness?

1) A shadowy “progressive” network attracting homeless, unmoored by choice individuals to Flathead County, a cold, dark rural Montana county up on the Canadian border. OR

2) A combination of an exploding population straining affordable housing options and a wage structure that hasn’t kept up with the cost of living.

If you picked option 2 you’re with most of your neighbors and will continue to support the organizations providing vital services to the valley’s homeless in spite of our commissioners’ poorly informed editorial.

John Gardner

Kalispell