Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, January 23, 2023

The Hero We Deserve

By

8:38 a.m. A tree pruner was concerned after a passerby engaged him in conversation about how the local daycare was run by devils and turning the children into devils.

12:48 p.m. Someone didn’t know what to do about the three mailboxes that had appeared in their front lawn. 

1:28 p.m. A longtime meth user told officers he now has “the powers to vaporize people.” 

2:47 p.m. Someone called to say they suspected their cat, which they reported missing last year, was living at the AirBnB they had just stayed at.  

5:29 p.m. Someone left an ATM and left $100 in the tray. 

7:29 p.m. A customer described a bathroom as smelling like “blues.”

11:19 p.m. Someone reported that their neighbor’s dog kept barking and was stuck outside, but the responding officer observed quiet dogs and a usable doggie door. 

