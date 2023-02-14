The Hero We Deserve

8:38 a.m. A tree pruner was concerned after a passerby engaged him in conversation about how the local daycare was run by devils and turning the children into devils.

12:48 p.m. Someone didn’t know what to do about the three mailboxes that had appeared in their front lawn.

1:28 p.m. A longtime meth user told officers he now has “the powers to vaporize people.”

2:47 p.m. Someone called to say they suspected their cat, which they reported missing last year, was living at the AirBnB they had just stayed at.

5:29 p.m. Someone left an ATM and left $100 in the tray.

7:29 p.m. A customer described a bathroom as smelling like “blues.”