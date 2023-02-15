Prep Basketball Rankings: Feb. 14

District tournaments start this week in Class B and C, making this the final rankings list before the state tournaments begin in March.
(Through Feb. 4)
BOYS RANKINGS
Class AA
- Billings West (12-2)
- Bozeman (12-2)
- Hellgate (12-3)
- Helena (10-5)
- Capital (10-5)
Class A
- Lewistown (16-0)
- Butte Central (17-1)
- Hamilton (14-2)
- Columbia Falls (14-3)
- Browning (14-3)
Class B
- Missoula Loyola (17-1)
- Fairfield (15-2)
- Bigfork (15-3)
- Huntley Project (14-4)
- Wolf Point (16-2)
GIRLS RANKINGS
Class AA
- Billings West (13-1)
- Flathead (12-3)
- Skyview (12-3)
- Gallatin (11-4)
- Hellgate (11-4)
Class A
- Billings Central (14-2)
- Dillon (17-1)
- Havre (14-4)
- Browning (17-1)
- Frenchtown (13-4)
Class B
- Bigfork (17-0)
- Baker (15-2)
- Malta (15-2)
- Big Timber (17-1)
- Huntley Project (17-1)
Via 406mtsports.com
