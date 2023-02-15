fbpx
Skip to content
Basketball

Prep Basketball Rankings: Feb. 14

Bigfork, Flathead remain in upper echelon of Montana girls basketball

By 406mtsports.com
Braeden Gunlock of the Bigfork Valkyries takes a shot against the Troy Lady Trojans defense in Bigfork on Feb. 2, 2023. Bigfork won 98-18. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

District tournaments start this week in Class B and C, making this the final rankings list before the state tournaments begin in March.

(Through Feb. 4)

BOYS RANKINGS

Class AA

  1. Billings West (12-2) 
  2. Bozeman (12-2)
  3. Hellgate (12-3) 
  4. Helena (10-5)
  5. Capital (10-5) 

Class A

  1. Lewistown (16-0)
  2. Butte Central (17-1)
  3. Hamilton (14-2)
  4. Columbia Falls (14-3)
  5. Browning (14-3)

Class B

  1. Missoula Loyola (17-1)
  2. Fairfield (15-2)
  3. Bigfork (15-3)
  4. Huntley Project (14-4)
  5. Wolf Point (16-2)

GIRLS RANKINGS

Class AA

  1. Billings West (13-1) 
  2. Flathead (12-3)
  3. Skyview (12-3)
  4. Gallatin (11-4)
  5. Hellgate (11-4)

Class A

  1. Billings Central (14-2)
  2. Dillon (17-1)
  3. Havre (14-4)
  4. Browning (17-1)
  5. Frenchtown (13-4)

Class B

  1. Bigfork (17-0)
  2. Baker (15-2)
  3. Malta (15-2)
  4. Big Timber (17-1) 
  5. Huntley Project (17-1)

Via 406mtsports.com

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.