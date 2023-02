8:48 a.m. A man walked too close to a fence and a dog was able to nip at him over the fence.

1:19 p.m. A woman requested officer do a welfare check on a friend she hadn’t heard from since she “just got a new boyfriend.”

5:12 p.m. Someone accidentally butt-dialed 911.

8:17 p.m. A pickup truck was spinning donuts in a parking lot.