Market Trends: Flathead County Home Sales

Let’s look at the market activity of Flathead County single-family residences, two-plus beds and one-plus baths, 900 to 5,000 square feet, originally listed for $200,000 to $899,999 ($100,000 ranges per chart).

I charted the number of homes active (blue), sold (green), canceled (gold) and expired (red), from January 2018 through January 2023. The print version has space for one chart, so I chose the $500-599k chart. The online version has an additional rotating GIF, with each of the sequential price ranges charted.

© Copyright 2023 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.