Herb Avoidance

4:52 a.m. A woman called dispatch and said she’d stepped on a needle that was now lodged in her hip, then pulled it out and hung up.

12:53 p.m. Someone was concerned that their friend stopped responding to texts after making arrangements to pick up some home-grown basil.

3:46 p.m. A man was upset that after his car was broken into an officer neglected to dust it for fingerprints.

4:40 p.m. Someone reported a bunch of illegally parked cars, but the responding officer found only legally parked cars.

6:45 p.m. A bartender thought they smelled fentanyl.

7:20 p.m. Some people kept ding dong ditching a house.