fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, February 3, 2023

Herb Avoidance

By

4:52 a.m. A woman called dispatch and said she’d stepped on a needle that was now lodged in her hip, then pulled it out and hung up. 

12:53 p.m. Someone was concerned that their friend stopped responding to texts after making arrangements to pick up some home-grown basil. 

3:46 p.m. A man was upset that after his car was broken into an officer neglected to dust it for fingerprints.   

4:40 p.m. Someone reported a bunch of illegally parked cars, but the responding officer found only legally parked cars.  

6:45 p.m. A bartender thought they smelled fentanyl.   

7:20 p.m. Some people kept ding dong ditching a house. 

9:35 p.m. Someone wrote obscene words into the mud caking a car that was illegally parked in an ADA parking spot. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.