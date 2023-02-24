Man Charged in Kalispell Hotel Shooting Pleads Not Guilty

A 22-year-old man who allegedly shot another man in the hip at a Kalispell hotel earlier this month pleaded not guilty Thursday to two felony counts of assault with a weapon.

Garrett Drew Murray entered the pleas during an arraignment hearing in Flathead County District Court before Judge Danni Coffman on Feb. 23.

According to an affidavit filed Feb. 9 by Deputy Flathead County Attorney Stacy Boman, Kalispell Police Department (KPD) officers were dispatched to a report of a person with a gunshot wound on the afternoon of Feb. 7. When they arrived at the Quality Inn off U.S. Highway 2, they found Taylor Maher in the hotel lobby with a wound to his right hip and lower abdomen area.

Maher told officers that he was staying in a hotel room paid for by Osa Kirchoff, but it was under Murray’s name. He said he was asleep on the bed when he woke up to Murray with a gun in his hand, yelling at him to get out. At that point, Murray shot him in the hip and then handed Maher a phone with 911 dialed. Another man identified as Logan Mejak was also in the room at the time of the alleged assault. He said Murray also pointed the firearm at him, according to charging documents.

After Maher relocated to the hotel lobby, Murray fled the scene.

Law enforcement later located Murray’s vehicle during a traffic stop on Appleway Drive. After Murray and a passenger were removed from the vehicle, officers observed a black pistol on the passenger front seat.

According to court documents, authorities spoke with Mejak, who said Kirchoff – the person who purchased the hotel room – brought him and Maher to the hotel room where they slept. Mejak said he woke up when Murray came into the room and told them to leave. After telling Murray they would not leave, Murray allegedly shot Maher. Murray then pointed the gun at Mejak, who said he would leave the room.

Mejak told officers that if he had not left the room, Murray would have shot him.

Murray is scheduled to stand trial in August.