Tiny Homes, Big Adventures

Whether you’re in search of a basecamp for your Northwest Montana adventures, scouting out future camping spots on Flathead Lake, eager to rise and shine near a local trailhead, or looking for inspiration to start your travel blog, the secluded Stoner Creek rental cabins check every box — without making it feel like you’re sleeping in one.

Nestled amid stands of Ponderosa pine and Douglas fir that rise above Flathead Lake, the Stoner Creek Cabins measure just 600 square feet, but they feature a contemporary design that transforms the living space into an extension of the wide-open natural expanse beyond. Elegant and stylish, with clean lines, modern efficiency, and thoughtful amenities, each of the eight identical cabins can accommodate up to four people, with one queen bed in the bedroom and a sofa sleeper in the living space.

Yet even with a full house, these tiny cabins never feel cramped.

Photo courtesy of Stoner Creek Cabins.

The open-concept kitchen and living area includes floor-to-ceiling windows with sliding doors that open to 10 wooded acres, which guests can experience over coffee or tea from the comfort of the couch.

The contemporary design is completed with Shou Sugi Ban siding, a sustainable preservation technique originating in Japan — the traditional art of charring wood makes it more durable and longer-lasting — and the attendant philosophy of waba-sabi emphasizes slow living and contentment. Meanwhile, the Scandinavian practice of hygge is also on display at Stoner Creek, embracing comfort, coziness, and wellbeing. Property owner David Fetveit says the cabins meld these Japanese and Scandinavian architectural styles into what’s known as Japandi, blending minimalism with functionality.

“It’s a fusion of Japanese and Scandinavian styles that emphasizes a natural aesthetic, as well as a relaxed state of mind,” Fetveit said on a recent winter morning, adding that Stoner Creek’s proximity to Blacktail Mountain Ski Area means catching a powder day is more convenient than ever. “The cabins include everything you could need to feel at home.”

Photo courtesy of Stoner Creek Cabins.

The kitchen provides a full-size refrigerator, microwave, oven, dishwasher, and Nespresso coffee machine with all cooking and eating implements. The stacked front-loading washer and dryer includes complimentary laundry pods. An outdoor space features a large deck, table and chairs, as well as a propane grill, lounge chairs and private fire pit, offering guests convenient evening-entertainment options with plenty of privacy.

“The way we have the property set up is very private,” Fetveit said. “When you’re in one of the units, you feel like you are the only cabin in the forest.”

The Stoner Creek Cabins all bear the names of blue-ribbon Montana trout streams, which Fetveit said is an homage to the Treasure State’s freestone rivers.

“We’re tipping our hat to the wild waters of Montana,” Fetveit said, which guests appreciate while they enjoy the property’s 750 feet of Stoner Creek frontage. “We offer year-round comfort in a tranquil wooded setting. What more can you ask for?”

For more information or to book the Stoner Creek Cabins directly, visit stonercreekcabins.com.

The above content is sponsored by Stoner Creek Cabins. To learn more about sponsored content, email advertise@flatheadbeacon.com.