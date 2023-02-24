To Go Order

fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Saturday, February 4, 2023

3:06 a.m. Someone wanted to know how icy the roads were. 

11:03 a.m. A deer was stuck inside Legends Stadium. 

2:45 p.m. Smoke was seen coming out of a smokestack. 

3:26 p.m. A car ran over a brick and a portion of it bounced up and smashed the mirror of the car behind it.  

7:45 p.m. Some teens were throwing burgers at passing cars, hitting one with a slice of cheese.

8:08 p.m. Someone stopped their car in the middle of the road, stuck their head out their window, and kept driving. 

8:35 p.m. In the middle of leading the police on a pursuit, a driver pulled into a parking lot to spin some brodies. 

11:26 p.m. A person threw a blue stool off a highway overpass. 

