Ransom Lizard

11:30 a.m. A man followed a blood trail on his property to a dog that needed to go to the vet.

1:12 p.m. A man reported his A-frame was stolen.

12:10 p.m. A man reported his mother kept trying to break into his house and steal his bearded dragon.

12:33 p.m. The mother in question was just trying to use the lizard as ransom to get her spider back.

2:17 p.m. A driver pulled up next to another car, rolled down the window, brandished a knife and began laughing hysterically before turning into the McDonald’s drive thru.