Ransom Lizard

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, February 8, 2023

11:30 a.m. A man followed a blood trail on his property to a dog that needed to go to the vet. 

1:12 p.m. A man reported his A-frame was stolen. 

12:10 p.m. A man reported his mother kept trying to break into his house and steal his bearded dragon. 

12:33 p.m. The mother in question was just trying to use the lizard as ransom to get her spider back. 

2:17 p.m. A driver pulled up next to another car, rolled down the window, brandished a knife and began laughing hysterically before turning into the McDonald’s drive thru. 

4:40 p.m. Someone was concerned that their dog had found a human bone. 

