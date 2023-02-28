8:08 a.m. A small fender bender left two vehicles stuck together.

9:27 a.m. A woman reported that after loaning her friend a debit card, the friend went on a shopping spree and stopped returning all calls.

10:27 a.m. A couple was getting frisky while their car was parked in a parking lot.

11:01 a.m. Unable to see where the parking lot ended because of excess snow, some teenager parked on the sidewalk by accident.

11:51 a.m. Someone broke into a car and made off with a few dollars’ worth of change.

12:51 p.m. Four youths attempted to steal from a supermarket.

1:40 p.m. A man lying curled up on the sidewalk was doing just fine.

2:13 p.m. A caller wasn’t sure what to do about the frequent calls he’d gotten telling him to meet someone at the bank to win $500,000 dollars.

2:28 p.m. A man called dispatch to say he thought he might be a missing person from Canada. He was informed that he was not on the Canadian missing person’s list, which he considered good news.

4:47 p.m. A man reported a woman stole his clothes and replacement ostomy bag.

6:20 p.m. Someone broke into a truck and made off with some picnic gear.

6:52 p.m. An ex-law enforcement officer was unable to deal with his neighbor’s barking dogs.

7:16 p.m. A man in a black beanie was “creeping around” in the snow.