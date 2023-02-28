fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, February 9, 2023

Shopping Spree

By

8:08 a.m. A small fender bender left two vehicles stuck together. 

9:27 a.m. A woman reported that after loaning her friend a debit card, the friend went on a shopping spree and stopped returning all calls.  

10:27 a.m. A couple was getting frisky while their car was parked in a parking lot. 

11:01 a.m. Unable to see where the parking lot ended because of excess snow, some teenager parked on the sidewalk by accident. 

11:51 a.m. Someone broke into a car and made off with a few dollars’ worth of change. 

12:51 p.m. Four youths attempted to steal from a supermarket.   

1:40 p.m. A man lying curled up on the sidewalk was doing just fine. 

2:13 p.m. A caller wasn’t sure what to do about the frequent calls he’d gotten telling him to meet someone at the bank to win $500,000 dollars.  

2:28 p.m. A man called dispatch to say he thought he might be a missing person from Canada. He was informed that he was not on the Canadian missing person’s list, which he considered good news.   

4:47 p.m. A man reported a woman stole his clothes and replacement ostomy bag. 

6:20 p.m. Someone broke into a truck and made off with some picnic gear. 

6:52 p.m. An ex-law enforcement officer was unable to deal with his neighbor’s barking dogs. 

7:16 p.m. A man in a black beanie was “creeping around” in the snow. 

10:12 p.m. Some youths were seen knocking each other to the ground. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.