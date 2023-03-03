Neither Snow Nor Rain Nor Lost Luggage

4:44 a.m. A pilot reported someone had shined a laser into his cockpit for the third night in a row.

9:20 a.m. A woman and her cat were napping in a stairwell.

11:55 a.m. A woman didn’t know what to do after her car key broke off in the ignition.

12:09 p.m. Someone reported that a wheeled suitcase had been chained to a mailbox for three days and wondered if this was a new thing the USPS did.

3:52 p.m. Two people were hitting each other with sticks.