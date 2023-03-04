Support Music Education Well Into the Future

There is an anonymous saying, “Music is what emotions sound like.” That is so true as we experience the joy of music to soothe our moods, enhance our relaxation, and often set the tone for our social interactions as it feeds our souls. Music education is proven to enhance the academic success of students, especially related to math and comprehension skills. Students who engage in music education develop an increased ability to concentrate which is reflected in persistence, the single most attribute to success in school and life. North Valley Music School, our non-profit community school, has been offering lessons to area students for 25 years in the 100-year-old house on Spokane Avenue.

With over 300 students per week and an overflow in the current 8 studios, the staff, board, ambassadors, and capital campaign committee are eager to start building the new facility on the Smith Field complex. As one of the oldest music students at NVMS, and board member, I really appreciated the quality of instructors as well as the variety of opportunities for diverse music lessons. The school offers lessons to all ages from pre-school to us more experienced adults, with the large majority being in the younger range. Thousands of students have benefited from the offerings at the school over the years. NVMS also offers free programs for veterans, grade-school singers in glee club, outreach in the public schools, and free community concerts. No student desiring a music education is turned away as we have a significant scholarship program available.

We urge the community to get on board with this latest addition to our community assets that have been so generously supported by the people in the area. We have currently raised over $4.2 million towards our goal of $6.5 million, which will include an endowment fund to ensure the school continues to offer music education well into the future. Check out the new school plans at www.nvms.me. Thank you!

Terry Nelson

Whitefish