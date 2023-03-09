Browning Man Sentenced for Assaulting Teenager

A 20-year-old Browning man accused of kicking a teenage girl in the face during an argument on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation was sentenced March 8 to five months in prison followed by two years supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Jasper Ryan Rattler pleaded guilty to assault resulting in substantial bodily injury in October 2022.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.

According to court documents, Rattler on Feb. 21, 2021 was drinking alcohol with the 16-year-old victim when they got into an argument. Rattler assaulted the victim and kicked her, causing substantial injuries.