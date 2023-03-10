fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, February 24, 2023

Parking Lot Robinhood

By

7:50 a.m. A ladder fell off the back of a truck by the Foys roundabout.   

8:40 a.m. A Kalispell man defrauded someone from New Jersey on eBay. 

10:33 a.m. Someone pulling a trailer went through the drive-thru at the bank, got stuck, and rocked back and forth until they got unstuck, but ripped off the front of the ATM vault in the process. 

3:14 p.m. A man walking down the road swinging a sword caused a brief school lockdown. 

3:39 p.m. A young man kept pulling parking tickets off people’s cars. 

3:48 p.m. A soon-to-be-ex slapped their partner’s nose. 

4:51 p.m. Some guys were diving into the river off their friend’s deck. 

7:11 p.m.  A bunch of cars were driving recklessly through the food bank parking lot. 

