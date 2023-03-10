Protect Our Constitution, Contact Your Legislator 

Montana’s Constitution has served us well for over 50 years, it is one of the reasons we have the amazing state that we and our families are blessed to enjoy. Our 1972 Constitution is very special in that it guarantees the citizens of Montana 17 more rights than our U.S. Constitution including: the right to a clean and healthful environment, the right to privacy, the right to a citizen elected judiciary, and the right of government accountability (open and transparent government) to name a few. Due to the political corporate corruption that resulted from our 1889 Constitution, our 1972 Constitution was designed to give power to the people and limit the power of corporations and politicians. How visionary.

Why now that the Republicans have control of the governor’s office, House and Senate is it that many feel so strong about changing our Constitution. Republicans have introduced over 50 pieces of legislation that would alter our Constitution or significantly change how Montana has been governed during the past 50 years. Not satisfied with controlling the two branches of government many are now going after the third branch, the judicial. They are desperate to politicize and control our independent, non-political judiciary.

Craig McClure

Polson