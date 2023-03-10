What’s Good for the Goose is Good for the Gander

Most Republicans don’t know how the state party functions or its purpose. It seems the MTGOP executive board is also confused about its purpose. Recently, the MTGOP has chosen to “censure” one Republican and “rebuke” another. (By the time the “rebuke” came about, the MTGOP figured out what was obvious to anyone paying attention: they have no authority to censure.) The choice to cast out those Republicans among us that offer a different viewpoint and focus on civility, bipartisanship, and virtue while tethered to the principles of the Republican Party marks a new low for this authoritarian-run group.

Per its bylaws, the MTGOP executive committee’s purpose is to: “execute the policies and programs of the Montana Republican Party between meetings of the State Central Committee, and shall exercise those powers conferred upon the Executive Board by these rules.” Notably, a “rebuke” is not a “power conferred upon the Executive Board” by its own rules. But they did it anyway. Following rule of law – a basic premise of being a Republican – doesn’t apply to the new authoritarian MTGOP. This may be why the MTGOP embraces and endorses politicians who commit criminal acts.

The casting out of the most beloved Republican governor in Montana history may have been justified if the MTGOP had the authority to issue a rebuke and the MTGOP was consistent and just in the endeavor. A well-known Republican endorsing Democrats in general elections can be “rebuke” worthy. But if Marc Racicot’s fatal sin was endorsing Democrats, certainly a “rebuke” of others who claim to be Republican yet knowingly and publicly violate party principles is in order. Let’s start with Gov. Greg Gianforte, who committed a criminal assault for which he pleaded guilty after lying to the cops. Next, State Auditor Troy Downing who pleaded guilty to multiple hunting law violations all the while defaming and undermining the professionalism and stellar investigation by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks law enforcement. How about Senate President Jason Ellsworth who bullied and lied to a cop ultimately pleading guilty to obstructing justice while a sitting senator? Locally, what about the actions of then-County Commissioner Phil Mitchell who pleaded guilty while a sitting commissioner to destroying public property?

The clown car loaded with MTGOP leadership has been traded in for a van full of authoritarians who wish to bully, castigate and shun all the while unwilling to look within at the actual rot plaguing Montana and the MTGOP. The MTGOP’s hypocrisy in choosing to endorse politicians under the Republican banner who blatantly violate the Republican Platform coupled with shunning a popular Republican governor reflects a state party that has fully lost its way. Worse, it has alienated every Montana Republican that’s paying attention.

Tammi Fisher is an attorney, former mayor of Kalispell and host of the Montana Values Podcast.