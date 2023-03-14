A Wrench in the Plan

8:20 a.m. A vehicle drove through a fence, backed up and fled the scene.

9:56 a.m. Two trucks were tailgating each other and racing through traffic.

11:13 a.m. A girl sent her grandfather’s pitbull to the animal shelter.

12:49 p.m. A woman reported her handgun was missing from her car after she left the vehicle unlocked while at a local diner.

1 p.m. A man was concerned that he was hearing weird things on his bathroom radio.

1:48 p.m. A garage security alarm went off, but the lack of footprints in the snow around the house let the homeowner know it was a malfunction.

5:33 p.m. A man reported his girlfriend was holding his tools hostage.

5:56 p.m. A red gas can fell off the bed of a truck onto the highway.

6:58 p.m. Two toddlers were briefly locked inside a car.

8:17 p.m. Two siblings were screaming at each other because one gave the other the wrong blanket.

9:48 p.m. A man under the influence of drugs was carrying around a pair of pliers and a large river rock in his pocket.