No Time for Grievances

8:13 a.m. A cat was just sitting by the curb meowing incessantly.

8:18 a.m. Someone accidentally dialed 911 because the ‘1’ button on their phone was stuck.

10:06 a.m. The woman who reported her handgun had gone missing from her car two days ago said she found the gun in her car where she left it.

10:10 a.m. A woman trying to get ahold of her insurance agent accidentally ended up calling the police instead.

10:19 a.m. A man wanted to know what to do about China hacking his Facebook account.

11:04 a.m. A bunch of trash bags in the middle of the highway were causing cars to swerve.

12:19 p.m. Someone accused of dealing drugs in a parking lot was just waiting for his coffee order to be ready.

1:13 p.m. Someone wanted to report that they’d seen on Facebook that two biker gangs were going to have escalating violent interactions.

1:24 p.m. Four boys pushed a car into a snowbank.

1:30 p.m. Someone butt-dialed the police.

3:19 p.m. A small terrier-type dog was sprinting around Woodland Park on its own.

3:44 p.m. A man who entered the police station to file a grievance got tired of waiting for a free officer and left.

4:27 p.m. Someone was slashing tires outside of a bank.

5:30 p.m. A man reported that his new neighbors had left a bag of dog poop on his front porch.