You Know, Crime

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, March 6, 2023

7:32 a.m. A child playing with an Apple Watch accidentally dialed 911. 

12:39 p.m. A store employee was watching a shopper’s bag get bigger and bigger before she ran out of the store. 

1:22 p.m. Several dogs were keeping the neighbors up at night.   

2:45 p.m. An electrician allegedly snuck into a house and cut a bunch of wires he wasn’t supposed to. 

4:55 p.m. Someone reported watching a guy attempt to tow their vehicle, and then settled for just trying to steal the battery. 

6:01p.m. A man requested the chance to talk to an officer about “crime.”

11:04 p.m. Some kids were caught throwing snowballs at passing cars. 

11:34 p.m. A woman reported that someone had tried to run her over in their VW beetle. 

