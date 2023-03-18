You Know, Crime

7:32 a.m. A child playing with an Apple Watch accidentally dialed 911.

12:39 p.m. A store employee was watching a shopper’s bag get bigger and bigger before she ran out of the store.

1:22 p.m. Several dogs were keeping the neighbors up at night.

2:45 p.m. An electrician allegedly snuck into a house and cut a bunch of wires he wasn’t supposed to.

4:55 p.m. Someone reported watching a guy attempt to tow their vehicle, and then settled for just trying to steal the battery.

6:01p.m. A man requested the chance to talk to an officer about “crime.”

11:04 p.m. Some kids were caught throwing snowballs at passing cars.