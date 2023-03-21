fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

JK, not a thief

8:17 a.m. A couple was sleeping in their vehicle, which was parked on the sidewalk, while waiting for a tow, though officers noted copious amounts of trash and feces surrounding the car. 

8:34 a.m. Someone moving tools from one truck to another wasn’t stealing them, just grabbing them from a coworker’s truck to take to a job site. 

9:06 a.m. A man stole a woman’s purse, then returned to the scene of the crime two days later wearing the purse. 

11:10 a.m. A dog jumped out of its owner’s car and ran away.  

11:12 a.m. Someone staying in a hotel offered the occupants of a neighboring room some drugs. 

11:27 a.m. Someone threw a hammer through the window of a commercial building. 

11:52 a.m. A car thief made off with a set of house keys. 

2:31 p.m. Someone told dispatch “no” and then hung up. 

3:30 p.m. A toddler was playing with a phone and accidentally called 911. 

5:40 p.m. A woman felt like she was being harassed by the barrage of texts sent by an ex-friend. 

9:01 p.m. Someone reported seeing a “biker and junkie meetup.” 

10:22 p.m. A note was left on a truck windshield that said, “nice truck, mint as f*** would like to steal it haha kidding.”

