JK, not a thief

8:17 a.m. A couple was sleeping in their vehicle, which was parked on the sidewalk, while waiting for a tow, though officers noted copious amounts of trash and feces surrounding the car.

8:34 a.m. Someone moving tools from one truck to another wasn’t stealing them, just grabbing them from a coworker’s truck to take to a job site.

9:06 a.m. A man stole a woman’s purse, then returned to the scene of the crime two days later wearing the purse.

11:10 a.m. A dog jumped out of its owner’s car and ran away.

11:12 a.m. Someone staying in a hotel offered the occupants of a neighboring room some drugs.

11:27 a.m. Someone threw a hammer through the window of a commercial building.

11:52 a.m. A car thief made off with a set of house keys.

2:31 p.m. Someone told dispatch “no” and then hung up.

3:30 p.m. A toddler was playing with a phone and accidentally called 911.

5:40 p.m. A woman felt like she was being harassed by the barrage of texts sent by an ex-friend.

9:01 p.m. Someone reported seeing a “biker and junkie meetup.”