Drone Driver

2:59 a.m. Someone wanted law enforcement to pick them up so that he could report on “various crimes.”

9:47 a.m. Someone kept stealing the newspapers that were delivered to the bank.

10:08 a.m. The owner of two continuously barking dogs blamed the squirrel in her yard.

11:33 a.m. A man was slowly driving through a parking lot while using a drone.

1:21 p.m. A man who had previously shoplifted, did not shoplift today.

2:45 p.m. A man was concerned that the neighbors were doing “rituals” that were causing his dogs a lot of stress.

4:56 p.m. People kept reporting a bunch of high schoolers were trashing the Herberger’s parking lot.

5:52 p.m. A porch pirate stole a package of books.

6:21 p.m. A man threw a tree branch at the window of the police department.

7:38 p.m. A former couple got into a fight after the women took a sip of her ex’s beer.