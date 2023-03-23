fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Drone Driver

2:59 a.m. Someone wanted law enforcement to pick them up so that he could report on “various crimes.” 

9:47 a.m. Someone kept stealing the newspapers that were delivered to the bank.    

10:08 a.m. The owner of two continuously barking dogs blamed the squirrel in her yard. 

11:33 a.m.  A man was slowly driving through a parking lot while using a drone. 

1:21 p.m. A man who had previously shoplifted, did not shoplift today.  

2:45 p.m. A man was concerned that the neighbors were doing “rituals” that were causing his dogs a lot of stress.    

4:56 p.m. People kept reporting a bunch of high schoolers were trashing the Herberger’s parking lot. 

5:52 p.m. A porch pirate stole a package of books.  

6:21 p.m. A man threw a tree branch at the window of the police department.  

7:38 p.m. A former couple got into a fight after the women took a sip of her ex’s beer. 

8:18 p.m. A man kept approaching passersby and letting them know he was a murderer. 

